Manfred: Runner on 2nd in extras rule could stick around

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Starting extra innings with a runner on second base, the rule adopted by Major League Baseball as a way to shorten games during the pandemic, might be sticking around. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says, “Both fans and players like it. The clubs like it. Seems like it has legs to me.” Home teams went 113-103 in extra-inning games this year and are 262-263 in extra innings since the runner on second rule started in 2020, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Home teams were 312-294 in extra-inning games from 2017-19, Elias said. Baseball has not used the rule during the postseason.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.