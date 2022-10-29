Brazil’s Flamengo wins Copa Libertadores for 3rd time

GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador (AP) — Flamengo has marched unbeaten to its third Copa Libertadores title after topping Athletico 1-0 in the all-Brazilian final. Gabriel Barbosa starred in the final yet again by producing the only goal in a half-full Metropolitano Stadium in Ecuador. Flamengo also won in 1981 and 2019. Barbosa scored twice in the 2019 final and once in last year’s final in the loss to Palmeiras. Everton Ribeiro made a low cross from the right and Barbosa just had to push the ball into an empty net moments before halftime. Athletico was chasing its first Copa Libertadores title but couldn’t deliver a perfect sendoff for coach Luiz Felipe Scolari, who is stepping down.

