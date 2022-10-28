Hyland hits 7 3-pointers, Nuggets top Jazz 117-101

DENVER (AP) — Bones Hyland hit seven 3-pointers and scored 26 points, DeAndre Jordan hit the second 3 of his 15-year NBA career, and the Denver Nuggets avenged an opening-night loss to Utah with a 117-101 victory over the Jazz on Friday night. Michael Porter Jr. added 22 points and 13 rebounds and Nikola Jokic had 12 points, 10 rebounds and six assists while shooting just 3 of 10 from the field for the Nuggets, who were blown out in their season opener against the surprising Jazz. Lauri Markkanen had 17 points and 10 rebounds and Mike Conley scored 14 for the Jazz, who entered 4-1.

