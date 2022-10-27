Trump ally: ‘Dozens’ of my associates sought help on pardons

NEW YORK (AP) — A trusted friend of Donald Trump who’s facing federal foreign influence charges has testified that “dozens” of people asked him for help in getting pardons from the former president. Tom Barrack also told a jury on Thursday at a trial in New York City that he never sought a pardon for himself, even after he learned he was under investigation for allegedly acting as a secret foreign agent for the United Arab Emirates. Asked why, Barrack responded, “I never did anything wrong.” Barrack didn’t name anyone he supported for a pardon. Closing arguments in the trial are expected later next week.

