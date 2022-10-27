Takeaways from investigation of Russian general in Ukraine
By ERIKA KINETZ
Associated Press
ZDVYZHIVKA, Ukraine (AP) — The carnage left by Russian soldiers on the road to Kyiv wasn’t random. It was strategic brutality, perpetrated in areas that were under tight Russian control where military officers — including one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s top generals accused of war crimes in Syria — were present. Those are the findings of an investigation by The Associated Press and the PBS series “Frontline.”