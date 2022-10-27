Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 3:12 AM

Takeaways from investigation of Russian general in Ukraine

KION

By ERIKA KINETZ
Associated Press

ZDVYZHIVKA, Ukraine (AP) — The carnage left by Russian soldiers on the road to Kyiv wasn’t random. It was strategic brutality, perpetrated in areas that were under tight Russian control where military officers — including one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s top generals accused of war crimes in Syria — were present. Those are the findings of an investigation by The Associated Press and the PBS series “Frontline.”

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content