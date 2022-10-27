Southwest posts record 3Q revenue as summer travel returns
By MICHELLE CHAPMAN and DAVID KOENIG
Southwest saw record operating revenue in its third quarter, bolstered by strong summer travel demand prompted by consumers eager to get away following an easing of covid-related restrictions. The airline’s operating revenue totaled $6.22 billion, up 10% from the prior year’s $5.64 billion. However, this was shy of the $6.23 billion that analysts polled by Zacks Investment Research forecast. Its adjusted earnings were 50 cents per share. Wall Street was looking for 41 cents per share.