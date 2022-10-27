Scolari aims for perfect sendoff in Copa Libertadores final

SAO PAULO (AP) — The final of the Copa Libertadores on Saturday will feature two Brazilian teams for the third consecutive edition and is likely to either boost the chances for a Flamengo striker to attend the World Cup in Qatar or give a memorable send off for Athletico coach Luiz Felipe Scolari. Unbeaten Flamengo seeks its third trophy of South America’s most prestigious club tournament. Underdog Athletico wants a memorable first title which could end 73-year-old Scolari’s 40-year career at the Metropolitano Stadium in Guayaquil, Ecuador.

