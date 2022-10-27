New starting QBs become headliners for Colts, Commanders

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts and Washington Commanders thought Matt Ryan and Carson Wentz would be the feature attractions in Sunday’s game. Turns out, they’ve been replaced. Both are out with injuries and Ryan has been benched by the Colts. That puts Washington’s Taylor Heinicke and Indy’s Sam Ehlinger in the feature roles. Heinicke can even his record at 9-9 if he leads the Commanders to a third consecutive win. Ehlinger, meanwhile, will try to give the Colts offense a spark in his first NFL start.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.