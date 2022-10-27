Man suspected of stealing wallet from hotel room as victim slept, police say

By Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wisconsin (WISC) — Madison police have released surveillance photos of a man they say may have snuck into a hotel room and stolen a person’s wallet last month.

Police detectives say someone went into an occupied room at the Super 8 Motel along the west Beltline on September 6 and stole a wallet while the person inside the room slept. The suspect then began using the victim’s credit card shortly after.

Surveillance photos show the suspect as wearing a custom Kansas City Chiefs football jersey with the number 52 and the words “King” and “Marlo” on the nameplate on the back of the jersey. He was also wearing black pants and white Air Jordan 11 Low shoes.

Anyone who has seen this person is asked to call Madison Police at 608-255-2345 or submit an anonymous tip with the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or p3tips.com.

