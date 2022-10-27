Man missing for nearly a week after swimming at Carmel Beach: deputies

CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif. (KION-TV)- A man who went swimming Friday night at Carmel Beach has not been found, according to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office.

Nate Ramirez, of Carmel, went swimming in a wetsuit but was never seen again.

The sheriff's office sent a dive team and drone on Monday and Tuesday but could not locate Ramirez. The Coast Guard also searched for Ramirez Friday night and Saturday morning but were unsuccessful in their search.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the sheriff's office at 831-755-3700.