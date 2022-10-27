Blazers’ Lillard has calf strain, re-evaluated in 1-2 weeks

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers said Damian Lillard has a minor right calf strain and he’ll be re-evaluated in one to two weeks. Lillard left the Blazers’ game against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night because of a strained right calf. The team announced that the six-time All-Star had an MRI on Thursday that revealed a grade one, or minor, strain. Lillard came up limping with just over five minutes to go in the third quarter and headed for the locker room. He did not return and the Blazers lost, 119-98.

