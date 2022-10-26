Judge orders Meadows to testify in Georgia election probe
By KATE BRUMBACK
Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) — A judge has ordered former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to testify before a special grand jury that’s investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies illegally tried to influence Georgia’s 2020 election. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis opened the investigation early last year into actions taken by Trump and others to overturn his loss to Democrat Joe Biden. Because Meadows doesn’t live in Georgia, Willis had to use a process that involved getting a judge in South Carolina, where he lives, to order him to appear. Meadows’ attorney could not immediately be reached for comment by phone.