English FA takes no action after Gabriel-Henderson clash

LONDON (AP) — The English Football Association will not be taking any disciplinary action following an investigation into a confrontation between Arsenal defender Gabriel and Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson during a Premier League match. The two players clashed after Arsenal was awarded a penalty that was converted to earn a 3-2 win at Emirates Stadium on Oct. 9. Referee Michael Oliver then spoke to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Arsenal counterpart Mikel Arteta on the touchline. The FA says it received a complaint about an incident that prompted what the governing body described as “a full and thorough investigation.” It says there is no case to answer.

