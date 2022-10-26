Davis gets new deal, raise with No. 1 UNC after 1st-year run

North Carolina coach Hubert Davis has a new six-year contract and a raise after his first-year run to the NCAA championship game. The deal signed in late August runs through the 2027-28 season. It is worth about $16.7 million in base and supplemental pay. There is also compensation tied to UNC’s multimedia and sports-apparel agreements. The deal will pay an average of nearly $2.8 million annually. Performance bonuses could add another nearly $1.1 million in a season. Davis originally received a five-year deal after succeeding retiring Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams in April 2021.

