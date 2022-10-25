One dead after crashing into rail on Highway 101 in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- California Highway Patrol says a person is dead after a crash on southbound Highway 101 Tuesday morning.

A person driving an orange classic VW Beetle lost control of the vehicle and hit the right-hand side guard rail at the Market Street exit. This was around 6 a.m., and the car continued spinning out after hitting the railing, said CHP.

The driver was ejected from the vehcile, and skid marks show the vehicle's path before coming to rest on the ramp's shoulder. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene, according to CHP.