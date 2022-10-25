Boater rescued after becoming stranded by heavy surf

By KPTV Staff

CURRY COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — One person is safe after becoming caught in heavy surf while trying to boat across the Rogue River Bar.

According to Curry County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch first received a 911 call around 2 p.m. Sunday from a witness looking at the ocean through binoculars. The witness told dispatchers they spotted a boat with one person being hit by large waves and drifting south in heavy seas.

Dispatch then contacted the United States Coast Guard, also relaying the information to available responders including two Gold Beach police officers who arrived in the area. According to the officers, when they arrived at the beach, the boat could be seen about 300 feet from the shore.

An Aquatic Marine Safety Officer soon responded to the scene as a member of the Curry County Search and Rescue. After one unsuccessful attempt to reach the boater, the Safety Officer went south of the jetty on his rescue board, while officers kept an eye on the boat from shore.

According to the Curry County Sheriff’s Office, the 52-year-old boater was reached by the Safety Officer just after jumping into the water as his boat started taking on water.

The Safety Officer was able to safely swim the boater the half a mile back to shore while the boat washed onto the beach.

As of Monday, the boat is still on the beach and a towing company is working to remove it.

