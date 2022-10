CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif. (KION-TV)- CAL FIRE said they climbed 60 feet to help rescue a tree trimmer stuck in a tree after breaking his femur Monday morning.

This incident took place at around 10 a.m. at the intersection of Hatton Road and Shaffer Way. They used an ariel and ground ladder to rescue the worker.

He was airlifted to Natividad Medical Center and is expected to be okay, said CAL FIRE.