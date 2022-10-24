Seaside woman arrested for sales of fentanyl during investigation into overdose death at Moose Lodge

DEL REY OAKS, Calif. (KION-TV)- On the morning of Aug. 28, 2022, Del Rey Oaks Police said they arrived at the Moose Lodge for reports of a dead 64-year-old man.

Fernando Heredia Graf, of Seaside, was an employee at the lodge and was found dead when AMR and Seaside Fire arrived at the scene, said police. Del Rey Oaks Police said Graff's cause of death was due to an overdose.

A months-long investigation ended with the arrest of a suspect found with believed fenatyl-laced M-30 pills.

On Monday, at 7 a.m. Del Rey Oaks Police Department, in cooperation with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Seaside Police Department and the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, served a search warrant in the City of Seaside.

Kristina Smith, 36, was arrested for sales of narcotics and child endangerment and taken to Monterey County Jail, according to police. Officers found numerous suspected M-30 fentanyl pills and a firearm.