French club Brest asks for probe into alleged racist comment

BREST, France (AP) — French club Brest has asked the discipline commission of the French league to investigate allegations by one of its players that he was targeted by racist insults during a league game. Algerian forward Islam Slimani said he was called a derogatory term by Clermont captain Johan Gastien during Brest’s 3-1 win on Sunday. The club said in a statement Monday that it “cannot accept” such abuses and asked the disciplinary commission “to shed light” on the case. Clermont has expressed support to Gastien, who has denied making the comments.

