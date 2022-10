NEW YORK (AP) — Ryan Bloch kicked a career-long 32-yard field goal with four seconds left and Dartmouth held off a late comeback by Columbia to post a 27-24 victory and earn its first win in three Ivy League starts. Robert Crockett III blocked a Columbia punt in the end zone and Tevita Moimoi pounced on the loose ball for a touchdown with 8:19 left in the third quarter to give the Big Green a 24-9 lead.

