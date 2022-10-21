Valverde returns to Barcelona in charge of Bilbao

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Ernesto Valverde will make his first return to Camp Nou on Sunday in charge of Athletic Bilbao for its Spanish league game against Barcelona. Valverde was fired by Barcelona in January 2020 despite having won two consecutive league titles and with the team top of the standings. Current Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández is feeling the pressure after a loss at Real Madrid and what looks like another flop in Europe. Barcelona hosts Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday in a game it must win.

