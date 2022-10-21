Skip to Content
News
By
today at 10:55 AM
Published 10:37 AM

Two men arrested for fraudulently trying to purchase $8,000 in tobacco products

Watsonville Police Department

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Two men were arrested outside a cigarette store on Main Street after using fraudulent credit card information to make multiple purchases, said Watsonville Police.

An employee at a cigarette store called to report the suspects, and police found them outside a different cigarette store on Main Street.

Christopher McMillon, 30, and Sean Parnell, 29, both Bay Area natives, were booked into Santa Cruz County Jail on felony fraud charges, said police. Police are still investigating this case.

The fraudulent purchases totaled $8,000 in tobacco products and replica samurai swords, according to police.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content