Two men arrested for fraudulently trying to purchase $8,000 in tobacco products

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Two men were arrested outside a cigarette store on Main Street after using fraudulent credit card information to make multiple purchases, said Watsonville Police.

An employee at a cigarette store called to report the suspects, and police found them outside a different cigarette store on Main Street.

Christopher McMillon, 30, and Sean Parnell, 29, both Bay Area natives, were booked into Santa Cruz County Jail on felony fraud charges, said police. Police are still investigating this case.

The fraudulent purchases totaled $8,000 in tobacco products and replica samurai swords, according to police.