Recap of Monterey Bay F.C. inaugural season

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- We're looking back on Monterey Bay F.C.'s first season in the USL Championship League.

What felt like a whirlwind of a season came to a close this past Saturday down in Texas. Monterey Bay F.C. suffered a 4-1 loss to the Toros in the finale of their inaugural campaign.

Now it will be quite some time before the stands behind me are packed again for year two… but in the meantime, there's a lot of work to be done.

The Union finished the season just shy of the playoffs with an overall record of 12-18-4.

Next year they’re planning for their first playoff berth.