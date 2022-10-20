Skip to Content
News
By
Published 6:56 PM

Recap of Monterey Bay F.C. inaugural season

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- We're looking back on Monterey Bay F.C.'s first season in the USL Championship League.

What felt like a whirlwind of a season came to a close this past Saturday down in Texas. Monterey Bay F.C. suffered a 4-1 loss to the Toros in the finale of their inaugural campaign.

Now it will be quite some time before the stands behind me are packed again for year two… but in the meantime, there's a lot of work to be done.

The Union finished the season just shy of the playoffs with an overall record of 12-18-4.

Next year they’re planning for their first playoff berth.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Maxwell Glenn

Sports Director for KION News Channel 46

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content