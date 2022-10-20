Laguna Beach’s Bella Rasmussen becomes first girl in California history to score two touchdowns

by ADAM FORGIE

WASHINGTON (TND) — A California teenager made state history Friday by becoming the first female to score two touchdowns in a game, according to KTLA.

Bella Rasmussen, 18, is a standout football star at Laguna Beach High School, where she plays against boys.

Rasmussen, a senior, scored two touchdowns in the second quarter against Godinez Fundamental High School.

Seven other females have scored one touchdown in a game in California, but Rassmussen is the first girl to score twice in the same game, according to Cal-Hi Sports.

After making history, Rasmussen's teammates congratulated her on the field.

Rasmussen's team won the game 48-0, in part thanks to her two rushing touchdowns.

It fulfills a dream Rasmussen has had since she was a little girl.

There are girls who are 6, 7 years old and they want to play football and they want to compete in a male-dominated sport, and they can actually be able to say I want to be just like Bella," Rasmussen told NBC News. "That's better than ever scoring. That's better than the attention that's come from it."

Rasmussen was surprised the news of her feat traveled so far. The Los Angeles Rams — the reigning Super Bowl champions — invited Rasmussen to their Oct. 16 game against the Carolina Panthers at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The Rams won the game.

Bella enjoying her time at SoFi before today’s game!!



Thank you @RamsNFL !! We really appreciate this once in a lifetime opportunity!



Bella enjoying her time at SoFi before today's game!! Thank you @RamsNFL !! We really appreciate this once in a lifetime opportunity! Go Beach! 🌊 & Go Rams!

“I had no idea that was such a big deal,” she told TODAY. “I felt that I had just played a game a great game with some of my favorite people.”

Rasmussen says she plans on attending the University of Utah in Salt Lake City where she wants to study interior design.



