Flores making an impact in Pittsburgh as Miami return looms

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers senior defensive assistant Brian Flores is focusing on his job and not his lawsuit against the NFL as he prepares for a return to Miami. Flores was fired by the Dolphins in January. He filed a lawsuit against the Dolphins and the NFL shortly thereafter alleging the league is “rife with racism.” Steelers players say they appreciate the stand Flores was willing to take, adding it has not affected his job performance in any way. Linebacker Myles Jack says Flores is approachable and a great teacher of the game.

