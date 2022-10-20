American Airlines to use larger aircrafts from Monterey Regional Airport to Dallas-Fort Worth

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey Regional Airport has announced that American Airlines will use larger aircraft for its flights to Dallas- Fort Worth beginning in February.

“American Airlines is excited to introduce mainline service between Monterey Regional Airport and DallasFort Worth International Airport this February,” said Philippe Puech, American’s Director of Short Haul Network Planning. “We look forward to serving MRY with an Airbus A319 aircraft, offering local residents with greater access to hundreds of destinations in America’s global network and connecting more customers to experience the beauty of the California coast.”

This is in response to the growing popularity of the Monterey County Regional Airport. The A319 that will now be used will nearly double the number of available seats each day, with 128 total seats.

“The announcement today of this significant upgrade of aircraft to Dallas-Fort Worth by American Airlines further validates the strength of the Monterey market and our partnership with American Airlines,” said Michael La Pier, Monterey Regional Airport’s Executive Director. “For the first time in nearly three decades, our region will enjoy daily non-stop service on a mainline aircraft which will increase our available seats by nearly 40,000 per year in the Dallas-Fort Worth market. As always, the challenge for our region is to use the service and fill the new seats. We want to thank American Airlines for the confidence they have shown in our region by taking this step today.”