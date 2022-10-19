Two wanted felons arrested in Salinas after search of home

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- MADACT and PCU detectives wanted a known gang member in a residence on the 300 block of Amherst Drive last week.

Devaughn Oreaboe, 31, was been investigated for firearm crimes and had eight different arrest warrants. When the suspect saw police, he ran to the back of the home, said deputies.

A drone was deployed, and officers told Oreaboe to surrender. After 15-20 minutes, he walked out to waiting detectives and was arrested. Oreaboe was found with an unregistered loaded handgun, said deputies.

Another wanted felon was arrested, Stephon Brown, 27 years old, said deputies.

Oreaboe was arrested for his warrants, resisting arrest and weapons violations. Brown was arrested for multiple arrest warrants and booked into Monterey County Jail, according to deputies.