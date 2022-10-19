Skip to Content
Man dead after vehicle rolls off cliff at Fremont Peak

SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Benito County Sheriff's Office said a vehicle rolled off a cliff at Fremont Peak. This was first reported at 5:46 p.m. Wednesday.

Our reporter on the scene said a woman said her husband was in the car, was pinned inside, and she is afraid he didn't make it. She said they are from Monterey and planned to camp out when her husband backed the car up too far and drove off the cliff.

A Fremont State Peak Park Ranger said the victim, who was in his 90s, had no pulse, and they were going to try and retrieve his body. The Coroner's Office said they are sending a coroner and that the car was 150 feet down the road.

CHP Hollister-Gilroy has been called to the scene, as well as the Sheriff's Office.

This is a developing story.

