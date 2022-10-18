Skip to Content
Salinas Police looking for missing at-risk 82-year-old man

Salinas Police Department

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said they are looking for an elderly man with dementia, last seen at 4 p.m. Tuesday is missing.

Salvador Dominguez, 82, walked out of his home on East Bolivar Street to smile in his front yard, said police. Dominguez suffers from dementia and is dependent on family care.

He was last seen wearing the same hat, a grey GAP hoodie and grey pants. If you have seen or know where Salvador is, contact the Salinas Police.

