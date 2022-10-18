Salinas Police has found at-risk 82-year-old man

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE AT OCTOBER 19, 2022- Salinas Police announced on Wednesday morning that they have found Salvador Dominguez.

ORGINAL STORY

Salinas Police said they are looking for an elderly man with dementia, last seen at 4 p.m. Tuesday is missing.

Salvador Dominguez, 82, walked out of his home on East Bolivar Street to smile in his front yard, said police. Dominguez suffers from dementia and is dependent on family care.

He was last seen wearing the same hat, a grey GAP hoodie and grey pants. If you have seen or know where Salvador is, contact the Salinas Police.