Community members react to fire at St. Patrick’s Church

WATSONVILLE, Calif., (KION-TV)- Watsonville Police arrested 36-years-old Alberto Melgoza in connection with a fire that sparked at St. Patrick’s Church. The Watsonville Fire Department was able to determine the point of origin for the fire.

St. Patrick's church said it has surveillance video showing the incident as arson.

People who live in the neighborhood near the church are devastated by what happened. For those who live in the area, the church is within walking distance and brings people together.

Lilly Quintero smelled the smoke Monday night while she was putting her kids to sleep. Moments later, Quintero saw the smoke coming from the church and fire crews on the scene.

“It's our family church,” said Quintero, “ and to see it go down like that, burned, it's just devastating.”

Quintero's niece was supposed to be baptized at St. Patrick's this weekend. But now, there's a lot of unknown.

“Everything was set and dated for here,” said Quintero. “I don't think it's going to be taking place here, there might be another place for it. But I just don't know.”

After several earthquakes, the church was rebuilt. Pictures show the damage inside from the fire, the wall near the piano ripped out, and a giant hole on the roof.

“When it was rebuilt, it had a steel frame, and it had metal studs,” said Division Chief Ton Avila with the Watsonville Fire Department, “so that helped reduce the spread.”

The church said it could take about two weeks before services could be held inside, but the full restoration could take months.

Because of its history and its age, St. Patrick's Church is a local landmark for the community.

“Sometimes there's events here, and there's a good community that comes to this church,” said Quintero.

The church is looking to rebuild and move forward.

“With our prayers and the many volunteers,” said Bishop Daniel Garcia with the Diocese of Monterey, “we can get this community back going as they were.”

The church said daily mass services will be held in the Serra Center, while weekend services will be at the gym.