Yankees drop slumping Judge to No. 2 spot vs Cleve in ALDS

CLEVELAND (AP) — Aaron Judge was dropped from the leadoff spot to No. 2 in the lineup for Game 3 of the AL Division Series as the New York Yankees try to break the record-settling slugger out of his postseason slump. Judge, who set the AL record with 62 home runs this season, is 0 for 8 in the series against Cleveland. He struck out four times in New York’s 4-2 loss in Game 2, and got booed at Yankee Stadium. Manager Aaron Boone juggled his lineup, dropping Judge as well Anthony Rizzo from No. 2 to No. 3 and Oswaldo Cabrera from six to nine.

