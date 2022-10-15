Watson runs to record; ODU hands Coastal Carolina first loss

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Blake Watson ran for a school-record 256 yards and three touchdowns as Old Dominion’s rushing game emerged in handing Coastal Carolina its first loss, 49-21. The Monarchs (3-3, 2-0 Sun Belt Conference) had averaged 71 yards rushing but finished with 324 against the Chanticleers. Watson, who came in with 255 yards this season, ran for two first-half touchdowns, including a 58-yard burst up the middle for a 14-7 halftime lead. Grayson McCall was 26-of-34 passing for 358 yards and three touchdowns to reach 72 career scoring tosses, tying him with Alex Ross for the most in Coastal Carolina history.

