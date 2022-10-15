Deontay Wilder KOs Helenius in 1st to get back in win column

NEW YORK (AP) — Deontay Wilder knocked out Robert Helenius in the first round, powerfully punching his way back into the win column after consecutive losses to Tyson Fury. The former heavyweight champion had moved cautiously for most of the round before unleashing his right hand that has long been considered the best in the business. He knew it was over, posing against the ropes even before the fight had been stopped. Wilder, who is 43-2-1 with 42 KOs, won emphatically in his first fight since getting stopped twice by Fury, the latter in the 11th round last October after Fury got up from two knockdowns.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.