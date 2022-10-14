Monterey County man held on $40 million bail for 20 counts of lewd acts on a child: deputies

BIG SUR, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said they have arrested a man for several charges of lewd acts on a child under ten years old.

Jose Alfredo Boj Saquic, 32, was charged with 20 counts of child molestation, ranging from sodomy and oral copulation with a victim under 10. The Monterey County Sheriff's Office confirms there is at least one victim.

Duties began investigating him in Sept. after the victim reported sexual abuse. The victim said the sexual abuse began when they were three and ended when they were 8-years-old.

Bojsaquic was arrested Thursday at his place of work on the 47900 block of Highway 1. His bail is set at $40,000,000, according to deputies.

Anyone with more information is encouraged to call Detective Christian Zarate at 831-755-3809 or Detective Sergeant David Vargas at 831-755-3771