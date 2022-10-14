Fowler, Putnam lead Zozo after 2nd round as scores go low

INZAI CITY, Japan (AP) — Rickie Fowler and Andrew Putnam shared a one-stroke lead after the second round of the Zozo Championship. Scores were low with drier conditions after rain in the first round. Putnam had an 8-under 62 and Fowler was in at 63. The Americans were both 10-under after two rounds at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on the outskirts of Tokyo. The low round and a course record with a 61 went to John Huh. The American was two strokes off the pace. One behind the leader was Keegan Bradley with a 65.

