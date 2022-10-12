Sabres sign coach Don Granato to multiyear extension

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres have signed coach Don Granato to a multiyear extension, rewarding him for the team’s improvement in his first full season. Granato had two years left on his existing contract. Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams praised the coach for developing a young core of players, including center Tage Thompson, who scored a career-best 38 goals last season. The 55-year-old Granato has a 41-55-14 record since taking over as Buffalo’s interim coach in March 2021. The Sabres fired his predecessor, Ralph Krueger, while in the midst of a franchise-worst 18-game skid.

