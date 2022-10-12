Skip to Content
News
By
Published 3:50 PM

Monterey High School counselor under investigation for inappropriate texts with a student: police

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- A counselor at Monterey High School is under investigation by police and the school district for allegedly sending inappropriate texts to a female student.

Monterey Police said they have interviewed four students, and as of now, nobody has been arrested. Police also confirmed that the staff member is a man but would not disclose his age.

The staff member has been put on administrative leave until an investigation is concluded. Police added that they have the alleged inappropriate texts.

KION reached out to the school district, and they gave the following statement:

The safety and well-being of our students is the top priority for the Monterey Peninsula Unified School District and Monterey High School. The district has been made aware of an allegation of inappropriate communication between a staff member and students and immediately placed the employee on administrative leave. MPUSD is working collaboratively with law enforcement to fully investigate this matter.

Monterey Peninsula Unified School District
Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content