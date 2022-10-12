Monterey High School counselor under investigation for inappropriate texts with a student: police
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- A counselor at Monterey High School is under investigation by police and the school district for allegedly sending inappropriate texts to a female student.
Monterey Police said they have interviewed four students, and as of now, nobody has been arrested. Police also confirmed that the staff member is a man but would not disclose his age.
The staff member has been put on administrative leave until an investigation is concluded. Police added that they have the alleged inappropriate texts.
KION reached out to the school district, and they gave the following statement:
The safety and well-being of our students is the top priority for the Monterey Peninsula Unified School District and Monterey High School. The district has been made aware of an allegation of inappropriate communication between a staff member and students and immediately placed the employee on administrative leave. MPUSD is working collaboratively with law enforcement to fully investigate this matter.Monterey Peninsula Unified School District