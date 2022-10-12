Monterey High School counselor under investigation for inappropriate texts with a student: police

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- A counselor at Monterey High School is under investigation by police and the school district for allegedly sending inappropriate texts to a female student.

Monterey Police said they have interviewed four students, and as of now, nobody has been arrested. Police also confirmed that the staff member is a man but would not disclose his age.

The staff member has been put on administrative leave until an investigation is concluded. Police added that they have the alleged inappropriate texts.

KION reached out to the school district, and they gave the following statement: