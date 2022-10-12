Colts counting on line shuffle to eliminate offensive woes

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Last week the Indianapolis Colts made wholesale changes to their offensive line. They’re hoping it ends their offensive woes. After settling for four field goals in an overtime win, the NFL’s lowest-scoring team will try to break out of its funk Sunday in a rematch with Jacksonville. Scoring points is only part of the problem. Indy is tied for the most sacks allowed with 21. The Colts are 30th in turnovers with 11 and last season’s potent running game ranks 26th in the league.

