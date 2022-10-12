Skip to Content
Alleged armed suspect at Soquel High School not armed, released: deputies

SOQUEL, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said a subject that was believed to be armed at Soquel High School was released after no weapon was found Wednesday.

Soquel High School Resource Officer received information that someone was armed at the school. The same officer found a person matching the description and confronted them.

The suspect was not cooperative, said deputies, and began walking away from the school. Additional officers were contacted due to the fear the suspect was armed.

The person was then detained, and no weapon was located on them, said deputies.

