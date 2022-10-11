Oregon ‘Jogger Rapist’ to be released from prison after nearly 36 years

By Michael Thomas

Click here for updates on this story

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — In about 60 days the man known as the ‘Jogger Rapist’, Richard Troy Gillmore, is set to get out of prison.

Gillmore admitted to being a serial rapist and raping nine girls and women in the Portland area in the 1970′s and 80′s.

He would go on jogs through neighborhoods and stake out victims in their homes before raping them.

He however was only convicted for one of those cases due to the statute of limitations.

He was found guilty in 1987 for the rape of Tiffany Edens who was 13 years of age at the time.

Now, he’s being released because he’s seen as low-risk for reoffending.

“I contacted the parole board and said what is going on and I got confirmation that yes he is going to be released on December 16th,” said Tiffany Edens.

She went on to explain her frustration for the low level he’s being listed as, adding she felt it was a slap in the face for her and other survivors.

The Multnomah County Communications Office gave the following statement to FOX 12 regarding his pending release.

“His supervision plan has not yet been finalized. Gilmore presents as a low risk offender on the sex offender risk assessment. However, given the unique nature of his offenses, he would be placed on high risk supervision — which would include GPS monitoring and more frequent office and community contacts.”

Edens says this means wherever he is placed, neighbors or community members that live nearby will not need to be notified.

Which is something she finds to be unsettling, reckless and irresponsible of those in charge.

“It was like it took my breath away. And then last week is when I found out that he will be moved downtown Portland Old Town because he has no other housing options,” said EdensF.

Gillmore is set to be released at the age of 63, as for where officials with the county have not confirmed.

Other victims of Gillmore tell FOX 12 they will speak out about this publicly soon and say it’s difficult news to hear.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.