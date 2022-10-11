Drunk driver arrested for wrong-way crash near Old Stage Road on Highway 101: CHP

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE Oct. 11, 2022, at 4:49 p.m.- California Highway Patrol said that Highway 101 at Old Stage road is back open after a head-on crash occurred Tuesday.

CHP said a suspect they were chasing on Highway 101 carjacked someone. The suspect was driving recklessly, so CHP stopped the pursuit of the vehcile.

Eventually, he crashed while driving the wrong way on southbound Highway 101 north of Old Stage Road.

The driver of the stolen vehcile suffered major injuries, said CHP. CHP said they were also arrested for a drug DUI.

KION is awaiting the suspect's identity.

The section of Highway 101 is back open, according to CHP.

ORIGINAL STORY

Caltrans said that a head-on crash has closed Highway 101 at Old Stage Road near Salinas Tuesday.

Caltrans said the cause was a wrong-way driver.

Caltrans is advising drivers to avoid the area if possible.

KION reached out to Salinas Orange Cab, and they said one of their cabs was stolen around 1:29 p.m. They are speaking to the police right now to give their statement.