Skip to Content
News
By
Updated
today at 5:49 PM
Published 3:37 PM

Drunk driver arrested for wrong-way crash near Old Stage Road on Highway 101: CHP

Maria Pereira

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE Oct. 11, 2022, at 4:49 p.m.- California Highway Patrol said that Highway 101 at Old Stage road is back open after a head-on crash occurred Tuesday.

CHP said a suspect they were chasing on Highway 101 carjacked someone. The suspect was driving recklessly, so CHP stopped the pursuit of the vehcile.

Eventually, he crashed while driving the wrong way on southbound Highway 101 north of Old Stage Road.

The driver of the stolen vehcile suffered major injuries, said CHP. CHP said they were also arrested for a drug DUI.

KION is awaiting the suspect's identity.

The section of Highway 101 is back open, according to CHP.

ORIGINAL STORY

Caltrans said that a head-on crash has closed Highway 101 at Old Stage Road near Salinas Tuesday.

Caltrans said the cause was a wrong-way driver.

Caltrans is advising drivers to avoid the area if possible.

KION reached out to Salinas Orange Cab, and they said one of their cabs was stolen around 1:29 p.m. They are speaking to the police right now to give their statement.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content