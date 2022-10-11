Bellingham extends scoring run in Dortmund draw with Sevilla

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Jude Bellingham scored for the fourth Champions League game in a row as Borussia Dortmund drew 1-1 with Sevilla. Young players took center stage as Sevilla took the lead with a header from 20-year-old defender Tanguy Nianzou before Bellingham knocked in Thomas Meunier’s low cross. The 19-year-old Bellingham has scored in all of Dortmund’s Champions League games this season. The draw puts Dortmund on the verge of qualifying for the knockout stages. A win would have ensured Dortmund went through after group leader Manchester City drew 0-0 with FC Copenhagen earlier.

