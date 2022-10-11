8 officers who shot at Jayland Walker return to duty

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — The eight police officers who fired dozens of rounds at Jayland Walker after a car and foot chase in Akron have returned to duty. WEWS-TV reported the officers who had been on paid administrative leave went back to work Monday. Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett says staffing issues led to him deciding the officers should return to duty. An investigation of the shooting by the Ohio Bureau of Investigation is pending. Walker, a 25-year-old Black man, was killed in a hail of police gunfire in late June. A preliminary autopsy shows that Walker was shot at least 40 times by Akron officers who fired dozens of rounds at him in a parking lot.

