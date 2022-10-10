QB Leary day-to-day with shoulder injury for No. 15 Wolfpack

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State coach Dave Doeren says quarterback Devin Leary avoided a serious shoulder injury in Saturday’s win against Florida State. Leary is considered day-to-day ahead of the 15th-ranked Wolfpack’s trip to No. 18 Syracuse this weekend. The preseason Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year took a hard hit to his right shoulder as he tried to deliver the ball downfield in the third quarter against the Seminoles. That knocked him from the game. He later returned to the sideline with his arm in a sling. Doeren says Leary has “a rehabbable” injury, but his timeline for returning is unclear.

