Panthers QB Mayfield to have MRI on injured left ankle

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield wore a walking boot on his left ankle after the Carolina Panthers’ 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers and said he would have an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of the injury. The former No. 1 overall pick struggled again Sunday, completing 20 of 36 passes for 215 yards with an interception that was returned 41 yards for a touchdown by 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley. Mayfield has four touchdown passes and four interceptions in five games for the Panthers, who have lost 11 of their last 12 games under coach Matt Rhule.

