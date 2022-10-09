‘I would have died’ fumes Gasly after avoiding hitting crane

SUZUKA, Japan (AP) — An emotional Pierre Gasly said he feared for his life at the start of the Japanese Grand Prix when he narrowly avoided crashing into a crane on the same race track where countryman Jules Bianchi was killed in a similar incident. The crane was deployed Sunday when cars began sliding off course at the start of the rain-soaked race. The recovery vehicle was on the Suzaka Circuit to collect Carlos Sainz Jr.’s car and Gasly didn’t see it in poor visibility. He sped past the crane and a safety worker and was penalized by the FIA after the race for not slowing down. The FIA said it will investigate the deployment of the safety vehicles.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.