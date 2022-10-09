DeRozan scores 21, Bulls rally in 2nd half to beat Raptors

TORONTO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan had 21 points, eight rebounds and eight assists and the Chicago Bulls used a second-half rally to defeat the Toronto Raptors 115-98. DeRozan converted 7 of 12 shots and all seven of his free throws. Javonte Green scored 17 points, and Ayo Dosunmu had 14. Nikola Vucevic finished with 13 points and nine rebounds. Paschal Siakam led the Raptors with 18 points and nine rebounds. The starting Toronto backcourt of Gary Trent Jr. and Fred VanVleet carried the Raptors to a first-half lead. Trent finished with 17 points, and VanVleet 13.

