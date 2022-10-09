Cashman says Yanks, others have `pot of gold’ awaiting Judge

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees general manager Brian Cashman realizes Aaron Judge struck gold with his record-setting season, raising the price for New York to keep its star slugger. In the hours before opening day last April, Judge rejected a contract that would have paid him $213.5 million over seven seasons from 2023-29. He is eligible for free agency and will command far more after setting an American League record with 62 homers, tying for the major league lead with 131 RBIs and just missing a Triple Crown with a .311 batting average. Cashman says “there’s a pot of gold there.”

