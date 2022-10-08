McBride scores 3 on ground, UAB routs Middle Tennessee 41-14

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — DeWayne McBride ran for 120 yards with three first-half touchdowns, UAB rolled up 303 yards on the ground, and the Blazers routed Middle Tennessee 41-14. McBride scored on runs of 5, 1 and 27 yards and Trea Shropshire caught an 88-yard TD pass from Dylan Hopkins in a 38-point first-half onslaught for UAB. Hopkins completed 17 of 27 passes for 278 yards with the long touchdown to Shropshire, who caught six passes for 193 yards. Jermaine Brown had a 24-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and finished with 114 yards rushing on 10 carries. Chase Cunningham was 26-of-43 passing for 196 yards for the Blue Raiders.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.